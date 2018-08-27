The South Florida men’s basketball program hosted two official visitors this past weekend – New Mexico Junior College guard Ryan Murphy and Legacy Charter (SC) forward Jalyn McCreary – and are set to host Oak Hill Academy big man B.J. Mack this weekend.

Today RunningTheBulls.com has learned that, in addition to Mack, another prospect will also visit Tampa this weekend. We also confirmed that an additional prospect will visit the weekend of September 7, the weekend we previously reported that three-star guard Devin Butts would take an official visit.

Get the details in our premium message board, The Bullpen