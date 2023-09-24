TAMPA, Fla. (Sep. 24, 2023) – Junior wide receiver Naiem Simmons had a career-high eight catches and 272 receiving yards and redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown posted the second-highest passing and total offense (517 yards) marks in program history in a South Florida (2-2; 1-0) win 42-29 over Rice (2-2; 0-1) Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game at Raymond James Stadium. The victory marks the first conference win for South Florida since Oct. 23, 2021 (Temple) and is also the first time the Bulls have started 1-0 in conference play since the 2018 season. Simmons broke the USF single-game record for receiving yards highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and multiple big chunk plays. The receiver and his quarterback linked up on plays of 40+ yards five times on the day. Trailing by one at the half, the Bulls used explosive plays in the second half, took a six-point lead with 2:07 left in the third quarter and never trailed again outscoring the Owls 29-15 in the second half. THE GOOD: PASSING GAME



South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) throws a pass at Raymond James Stadium. (Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports)

A weakness for this team through three games in 2023 turned into their greatest strength Saturday, having one of the most effective days through the air in the program’s history. Brown shrugged off the inconsistencies that he experienced to start the year and lit up the Owls defense, slinging the ball for 427 yards – 291-yards in the second half – two touchdowns and no interceptions. This is the breakout game that many Bulls fans have been expecting and asking for from Brown, and it seems that not only has he found a groove, but he has singled out hi stop target in this receiving corps. Simmons was targeted eight times and caught each pass. His big play ability was a key factor to the Bulls being able to open this game up offensively, and it seemed he and Brown were on the same page all night. The pass protection is still a struggle, as pressure was still an issue early in the game, although the offensive line only allowed one sack.

