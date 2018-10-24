Somewhere in an alternate timeline of a nearby somewhat parallel universe, the University of South Florida Bulls did not wear black uniforms when playing the UConn Huskies on Saturday night. They wore green, like they were supposed to, and beat the point spread in a blowout win over the dogs from the north, like they were supposed to. Those Bulls are also 7-0 and also ranked in the top 25 of both major polls.

They benefited from a more impressive, 33+ point victory and climbed a few spots in the rankings. But, it would be bad news for those Bulls because they would have missed the lesson that UConn was, and they would go on to Houston and have their 7-0 record destroyed by the Cougars for the second year in a row.

The game against the Huskies for your USF Bulls was a wakeup call in every aspect of the game. They got frighteningly close to losing to what is probably the absolute worst team in the country. Prior to the best game of their season with USF, UConn ranked 122nd scoring offense and 130th, dead last, in scoring defense. They averaged 20 points per game scoring and gave up almost 54 points per game on defense.

Against USF, the Huskies beat their scoring average by ten points, improving their ranking to 116th. They improved their scoring defense by almost two touchdowns from their average.

It is time to face the music and accept the fact that at 7-0, this team has severely underperformed.

The good news is that this rude awakening, this bullet dodged, removes all excuses. The Bulls barely beat the worst team in the country. That happened. And, it happened before they played their first quality opponent.

Houston, sitting at 6-1 (3-0) on top of the American Athletic Conference West division, destroyed the alternate universe Bulls because that USF team didn’t get the wakeup call they needed. They read their positive press and bought into their own excuses about close calls against other bad teams.

The other USF team, the one in your universe, nearly lost to UConn. And, they all know it. The players know it and the coaches know it. Most of all, the fans and boosters who keep this program going, know it.

They all know that the run defense that could not stop mobile quarterback, David Pindell, who finished with nearly 200 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns, is not ready for the second best scoring offense in the nation (48.7 PPG) and their own mobile quarterback, D’Eriq King. Pindell ran for more yards against the Bulls than he has ever before against any other team, for an average of 7 yards per carry. King, whom many consider to be a Heisman hopeful, averages 8 yards per carry when he runs the ball, with nine running touchdowns on the season.

They all know that the offense should not have turned the ball over three times to one of the worst defenses in the country. Going into that game, the Huskies had one interception all year. They left with two more. They had just three fumble recoveries, but added to that total, also. Their turnover margin of -9, is the 124th worst in the country, and that includes the +2 they had against the only ranked team they’ve played, and that’s the only game where they’ve had a positive turnover margin.

They all know that the offensive line that struggled to protect Blake Barnett against a defense that ranks 125th in tackles for loss (26) and 121st in sacks (8) isn’t ready for superstar Houston defensive tackle, Ed Oliver, who individually has half as many tackles for loss (13.5) and nearly half as many sacks (3) as the entire UConn team. To put the disparity between these thing in perspective, Oliver is the only defensive player considered to be a top Heisman candidate. He represents the best of college football defense, while the Huskies represent the worst.

The game against the Huskies was a gift because it showed everyone involved that USF had serious weakness in the two areas where Houston has extreme, nation-leading strengths. If one of the statistically worst teams in the country can beat them at turnover margin, on the line when they’re on offense, or with a quarterback who can run, there is no doubt what one of the statistically best teams in the country would do.

The best thing about the UConn game for USF is that they were able to learn all of these things and still remain unbeaten. There may be only one team in the country who could have taught them these lessons in such a gentle manner.

USF’s coaching staff, to this point in the season, has done what most coaching staffs do. They try to rationalize how their performing with the challenges they face. In some cases, what they say sounds like they’re making excuses. When a team as loaded as USF almost loses to UConn, there are no more excuses. They will be ready for Houston. They must be. Lessons learned.