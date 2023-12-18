South Florida coaches pushed hard to land Robinson HS (Fla.) Arkese Parks and keep him in the Bay Area and that paid off following an official visit to USF this past weekend. Parks can play on both sides of the ball and is adept as both a receiver and running back despite being tall at six-foot-two. He will join USF as a receiver in the 2024 class.

Parks said seeing the program a few times up close really sold him on the vision for what head coach Alex Golesh is doing in Tampa.

"It was great," he said of his official visit. "I like the way they have a relationship with everybody, it felt like home. The coaches and players want to see everybody succeed and how positive they are, not just as football players but as grown men and as fathers. They’re definitely turning the program around."

