The American Athletic Conference announced today the home and away opponents for the 18-game men’s basketball conference schedule for the 2018-19 season. Conference teams will play seven of their 12 conference opponents twice and four opponents once each.

Under first year head coach Brian Gregory, USF is coming off the program’s most wins in four seasons. The Bulls will play home and away dates against UCF, UConn, ECU, Houston, SMU, Temple and Tulane.

USF will play home games only against Memphis and Wichita State – with the Shockers making their first-ever trip to Tampa to face the Bulls – while playing only road games at defending conference champion Cincinnati and Tulsa.

The dates for the conference schedule will be announced later.

Gregory and his coaching staff have signed the conference’s No. 3 ranked recruiting class and the No. 58 ranked nationwide.