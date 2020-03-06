News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 13:42:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Terrell pledges to USF on the heels of visit

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

Fort Myers (Fla.) defensive end Keeon Terrell visited South Florida on Friday and committed shortly after. The Bulls were early in on Terrell and that decision appears to have paid off. The commitm...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}