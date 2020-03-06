Terrell pledges to USF on the heels of visit
Fort Myers (Fla.) defensive end Keeon Terrell visited South Florida on Friday and committed shortly after. The Bulls were early in on Terrell and that decision appears to have paid off. The commitm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news