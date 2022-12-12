Wolff explained his decision to commit to the Bulls and how a prior relationship with Golesh going back to his days at Iowa State helped seal the deal.

Life will be warming up for former Venice HS standout Weston Wolff when he finishes up classes in Maryland and transfers back home to South Florida in a few weeks. Wolff took an official visit over the weekend to Tampa with his family in tow and rekindled his relationship with new Bulls head coach Alex Golesh .

"I met coach Golesh in high school and he offered me when he was at Iowa State and then offered me again at UCF and I ended up at Maryland while he was at Tennessee the last two years. When he got the USF job he offered me on the first day and told me all about his plans for USF and his vision for the program," Wolff said.

South Florida tried to recruit Wolff out of high school, but things did not get very far with Jeff Scott and his staff and he did not have the relationship he had with coach Golesh either.

"USF offered me out of high school with Coach Scot and I did a spring visit, but I never really considered them at the time," he said. "When coach Golesh got the job this time I immediately planned the visit."

Wolff was impressed with the staff the first-time head coach Golesh is assembling and he found out more about the long-term plans for the program as well.

"When I got to USF most of the coaches had been there maybe a day or two and they were just young and hungry coaches from very successful programs," he said. "We talked about who will coach me and the offensive, but coach Golesh hasn't made it official yet."



For the Wolff family, the 90-minute drive up the interstate will be a lot better than trips across Big Ten country.

"My family is very excited both my parents came with me on the official visit and they are really excited that I will be home in Tampa. I'm excited to be back around the warm weather and the beaches nearby."

Like most athletes in the portal, Wolff found the experience a little unsettling and he was excited about the opportunity at USF.

"It was very stressful," he said of his portal experience. "I had a decent amount of coaches hit me up, but this was a great opportunity and I didn't want to be left out with nothing and I couldn't find any boxes unchecked with USF either."



Wolff saw limited action over the last two seasons for the Terps seeing action in three games with 14 snaps on offense. He will be expected to contribute at the tight end position this spring and fall in Tampa. Currently, Wolff is wrapping up his studies at Maryland and he will enroll at USF and begin classes on January 9th.