NAPLES, Fla. – The Super 7-on-7 tournament in Naples (Fla.) was filled with teams from the Southeast showcasing five-, four-, and three-star talents in the 2024 and ’25 classes. The list of teams was narrowed down with Gridiron Elite claiming the 18u trophy at the end of the two-day event. On the way to the crowning of a champion, players caught attention raising their stock. *****

A jack of all trades for Somerset Academy, Charles put those skills on display with Public Enemy. Fresh off a 1,000-yard, eight-TD season, Charles was a big target for his QB creating windows against defenses. His skills translate on the other side of the ball covering ground in a hurry using his long wingspan to break up passes. Looking strictly at speed burners, Charles was among the fastest at the tournament. *****

Out of Plam Beach Garden’s (Fla.) Benjamin School, Ricky Knight shined on defense throughout the weekend for Florida Fire. Having seen Knight multiple times this offseason already, his hips are smooth and fluid with the speed to go stride for stride with receivers at corner. Knight is another defensive back with long arms leading to PBUs and INTs. Knight has blown up on the recruiting trail in the new year with recent offers from Louisville, Texas A&M, Illinois, Wake Forest, and UCF among others. *****

Royal was one of the more impressive overall players at the Super 7 tournament. An all-purpose back by trade for Gulf Shores High School (Ala.), Royal was doing it all in Naples. With the Dolphins, Royal blistered 5A defenses for 1,147 yards with 24 scores on the ground and hauled in an amazing 61 passes for 876 yards posting eight more scores. As electric as he is on offense, Royal has game on defense. Collegiate teams are also looking at Royal as a defensive back, and his speed and headiness for the game shows. Playing safety for Gulf Coast Athletics, Royal routinely broke up passes and got picks. *****

Roaming the secondary for Parkview High School (Lilburn, Ga.) during the 2022 season, Hicks did not look like a freshman. Big hits and a 100-yard pick-six led college teams to 10 offers in front of the 2026 prospect. Over the weekend, those cover skills in the secondary helped Huncho Elite rack up wins. Hicks already has a collegiate frame. Opposing receivers were lucky the Super 7 was not a padded event. *****