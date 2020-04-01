News More News
Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

Now's a great time to join BullsInsider.com! Subscribe annually and get a gift card for FREE Bulls gear!


With a regular price payment of $99.95 for an annual sub, we will send a $49.50 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop! You can pick up all sorts of Bulls gear you wanted anyway - without having to spend beyond the cost of your Rivals subscription.

This deal runs through April 30th.

If you're creating a new Rivals account, click here and use code "Annual50"

If you already have a Rivals account, but want to become a premium member for the first time, or to upgrade from a monthly subscription, click here and use the same code, "Annual50"

