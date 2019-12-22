Head coach Jeff Scott announced Sunday he has named Glenn Spencer as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach on his first USF football staff.





Spencer comes to USF with three decades of college coaching experience and after one highly successful season as defensive coordinator at FAU, leading the Owls to improve more than 40 spots in the national rankings in 10 defensive categories while going 11-3 and winning the Conference USA championship.





Spencer served as interim head coach for FAU’s 52-28 Boca Raton Bowl victory over SMU on Saturday, a game in which the defense gained two turnovers and returned a fumble for a touchdown. The Owls held SMU to 14 points through three quarters as FAU built a dominating 45-14 lead after scoring 33 straight points, including the scoop-and-score and a touchdown following an interception returned to the SMU 13.





“Glenn brings great experience and success as a defensive coordinator and I am thrilled to have him join our USF staff,” Scott said. “With nine seasons as a defensive coordinator under his belt alongside his great ability to coach linebackers, Glenn will bring a physical, intense and aggressive style to our defense and a veteran presence to our staff.”





Prior to his time at FAU, Spencer spent eight seasons as a defensive coordinator at two different schools, leading the defense at Charlotte for one season (2018) and the Oklahoma State defense for seven (2011-17).





Spencer took over the FAU defense and linebacker coaching duties under head coach Lake Kiffin for the 2019 season and guided the Owls unit to leading the nation in total takeaways (33), interceptions (22) and turnover margin (+21). The Owls made major improvements on defense, improving more than 40 spots in 10 defensive national rankings, including total defense (88th allowing 427.4 ypg to 48th allowing 370.3 ypg), scoring defense (92nd allowing 31.8 ppg, to 33rd allowing 22.3 ppg) and rushing defense (89th allowing 189.0 ypg to 39th allowing 136.7 ypg). The Owls allowed only 30.8 percent conversions on third down in 2019, going from 91st in the nation to 13th.





Spencer guided linebackers Rashad Smith and Akileis Leroy at FAU. Smith led the Owls with 109 tackles and added 11.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks while intercepting three passes and setting a program record with five fumble recoveries (which led the nation). Leroy led the Owls defense with 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks and added 101 tackles, three interceptions and five forced fumbles.





A Georgia native, Spencer spent one season at Charlotte (2018) where he revitalized the defense and saw the 49ers lead Conference USA in rushing defense and rank fourth in the FBS allowing just 88.5 yards per game on the ground. Charlotte also ranked third in C-USA and 14th nationally in total defense, allowing just 306.6 yards per game.





Prior to Charlotte, Spencer spent 10 years at Oklahoma State (2008-17) asdefensive coordinator, defensive line coach and linebackers coach, serving as the Cowboys’ co-defensive coordinator (2011-12) and then sole defensive coordinator (2013-17) for his final seven seasons on staff. The Cowboys amassed a 96-34 record over those 10 years and won both the 2011 and 2012 Fiesta Bowl games. OSU made six additional trips to New Year’s Six bowl games – playing in the Sugar Bowl in 2015 and 2016 and the Cotton Bowl in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014. The Cowboys enjoyed 10-win seasons in six of Spencer’s last seven years on staff and won six of their last eight bowl games. Hired as the Cowboys' defensive line coach in 2008, Spencer began coaching the linebackers in 2009. He coached linebackers for the remainder of his time in Stillwater and was named co-defensive coordinator in 2011 before taking on defensive coordinator responsibilities completely in 2013. Prior to his time at OSU, Spencer served as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator at Duke University (2004-06) for three seasons, where he coached the defensive backs and linebackers. He also coached at Georgia Tech (2001-03), and spent three years as head coach of the University of West Georgia Wolves (1998-2000).Spencer began his coaching career at West Georgia, where he began as linebackers coach (1990-97) before becoming defensive coordinator (1997-98) for two seasons and then taking over as head coach for three seasons from 1998-2000. The Wolves went 28-7 with Spencer at the helm, including winning Gulf South Conference titles in 1998 and 2000. Spencer was named the NCAA Division II Region Coach of the Year in 1998 and led West Georgia to the NCAA Division II Playoffs in both 1998 and 2000.A native of Douglasville, Georgia, Spencer graduated from Georgia Tech in 1987 with a degree in management. He was a four-year letterman as a defensive tackle for the Yellow Jackets from 1982-85.