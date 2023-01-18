Since the college football recruiting dates changed allowing players to sign early, any prospects left on the board are fought over by teams trying to complete a given class heading towards National Signing Day. One of the committed but unsigned 2023 prospects seeing a sharp rise in his options is Cocoa High School (Fla.) quarterback Blake Boda.

For whatever reason, teams were late finding Boda, but the tall pocket quarterback with some wheels can sling it. As soon as Bobby Petrino got to UNLV, his short-lived tenure as the Rebels offensive coordinator before heading off to Texas A&M was successful landing a verbal commitment from Boda on New Year’s Day.

Now that Petrino is in College Station, interest is picking up for Boda.

“Miami, Baylor, and Cincinnati are showing interest,” Boda said. "Coastal Carolina and USF are in heavy contact with me; definitely those two.”

The new interest and offers has Boda visiting college campuses this month.

“I just took an official this weekend to Coastal,” Boda stated. “I am shutting everything down. I am making an announcement on Saturday. I have seen the places I need to see from the past, I want these next few weeks to settle down and take some time. I am visiting USF this weekend and UNLV on the 28th.”

The time in Conway (S.C.) with the Chanticleers was successful.

“I had a great experience,” Boda said. “Their coaches made me feel welcomed. Between coach (Tim) Beck and coach (Travis) Trickett (OC) their resume with quarterbacks is top tier to say the least. It was a great visit. My family and I had a great time.”

The visit this weekend to Tampa with USF is an official.

“Our relationship is pretty solid,” Boda shared. “I can feel the push; it is a strong relationship. They are reaching out a lot.”

The trip to Vegas will also be a paid for visit. With USF and UNLV, Boda explained what he is looking for on the trips before putting his name down on a National Letter of Intent.

“I want to figure out what feels like home, which is the best situation for me to be successful on the field and in the classroom for my future,” stated Boda.”

NOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW

Boda had a standout senior season with Cocoa completing 65 percent of his passes covering 4,028 yards with 49 touchdowns. He also covered 205 yards off 52 carries with five trips into the end zone.