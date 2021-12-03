South Florida vs. South Carolina St.

TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 3, 2021) -- South Florida opens a two-game homestand tonight 7 p.m. when USF welcomes South Carolina State to the Yuengling Center for a matchup streamed live on ESPN+.

The last time out, USF (3-3, 0-0 American) suffered a 64-49 setback in its first true road game at Boston College. It was the first time this season that an opponent scored 60-points against the Bulls this season.

SC State (1-7, 0-0 MEAC) fell short in overtime, 91-79, to The Citadel on Sunday.

