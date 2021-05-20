South Florida to face Florida in Orange Bowl Classic

Game time and television information will be announced later.

TAMPA, Fla. – South Florida men’s basketball returns to the Orange Bowl Classic next season and will face Florida on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

USF and Florida will square off for the first time in 19 years, with the Gators holding an 18-5 all-time record vs. the Bulls. The teams played annually from 1981-96, but have played just twice since with the Gators sweeping a home-and-home series in Dec. 2001 and Dec. 2002.

A doubleheader event, to the Orange Bowl Classic, will also include a game between UCF and Florida State.

To purchase tickets, contact the Orange Bowl ticket sales office at (305) 341-4701 or email tickets@orangebowl.org.