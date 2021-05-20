South Florida to face Florida in Orange Bowl Classic
TAMPA, Fla. – South Florida men’s basketball returns to the Orange Bowl Classic next season and will face Florida on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.
Game time and television information will be announced later.
USF and Florida will square off for the first time in 19 years, with the Gators holding an 18-5 all-time record vs. the Bulls. The teams played annually from 1981-96, but have played just twice since with the Gators sweeping a home-and-home series in Dec. 2001 and Dec. 2002.
A doubleheader event, to the Orange Bowl Classic, will also include a game between UCF and Florida State.
To purchase tickets, contact the Orange Bowl ticket sales office at (305) 341-4701 or email tickets@orangebowl.org.