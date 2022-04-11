South Florida Spring Game top performers

There was a buzz in Raymond James Stadium Saturday as the South Florida Bulls played in front of a Spring Game record crowd of 5,467 on a cool Spring evening. The on-field results left head coach Jeff Scott very pleased with the performance of his team.

“It’s just a more mature and focused team,” Scott said. “There are a lot of good things on both sides of the ball, and now the next time we kick it off, everybody gets to be back together on one sideline.”

It was the White Team who prevailed as they finished the game with a 17-14 win over the Green.

This was partly due to the prominent defensive play of the White team. The spotlight was on the 2021 All-AAC second-team linebacker Antonio Grier, and he showed out. Grier had five solo tackles, two of them for losses. He also intercepted a Katravis Marsh pass with 8:27 left in the first half, and returned it 23 yards to the Green Team’s 20 putting the white team in excellent field positioning.

Offensively, receiver Gunnar Greenwald brought the heat, racking up 59 yards receiving. With 49 of those yards on a trick play where fellow receiver, Sean Atkins, faked an end around and lobbed the ball to a wide-open Greenwald.

Overall, the combined force of the defense – 52 total tackles, two sacks, and an interception – brought the White Team to victory.

Although they lost, the Green Team didn’t let the White Team’s win come easy. Some of the battle is credited to Marsh. The junior quarterback completed 14-of-26 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Marsh’s performance was helped by senior receiver, Xavier Weaver. He caught four passes for 54 yards and one touchdown. Before the touchdown Weaver also picked up 29-yards on a third and 11 pass from Marsh from the Green Team’s 49-yard line.

On the defensive side of the Green Team, senior safety Mekhi Lapointe had himself a day. Lapointe intercepted Timmy McClain on the first play after Grier’s interception, giving the Green Team the ball at the 20-yard line. It was statement play by the Green Team defense after their Marsh was intercepted. Lapointe was also credited with three solo tackles and a pass breakup.

After a back-and-forth spring game, this team shows a lot of promise going forward. From gaining a variety of transfer players, mostly from power five programs to new coordinators on both sides of the ball, the USF Bulls took a big step forward to the season ahead.



