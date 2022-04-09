South Florida Spring Game Analysis: White 17 Green 14

TAMPA, Fla. (Apr. 9, 2022) – The White team’s defense pitched a second half shutout while it’s offense scored two touchdowns for a 17-14 comeback victory in front of a South Florida Spring game record crowd of 5,647 in Raymond James Stadium.

The quarterback battle between Timmy McClain and Katravis Marsh was close. Each threw one interception but Marsh tossed two short touchdown passes. Nothing appears to be settled here but neither quarterback was playing with strictly the first unit.

If anyone thought they were going to have USF all figured out after Saturday's Green-White spring game, think again. Thanks to the way Jeff Scott balanced rosters we got a competitive game. Which is what Scott wanted.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Green Team place kicker John Cannon missed a 38-yard field goal that would have tied the game at 17.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Linebacker Brian Norris had a game high nine tackles, seven of them solo. Norris didn’t have a tackle for a loss but he did stuff two running plays for no gain plus had three other tackles that limited plays to five yards or less.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Green team time of possession in the second half was 20:52 but they could not score.

WHAT A PLAY: In the fourth quarter on first and ten from the White 28, wide receiver Sean Atkins threw a pass to tight end Gunnar Greenwald for a 45-yard gain to the Green 27 on a trick play.

THE BOTTOM LINE: In his post-game press conference Jeff Scott said that they got through the game with no serious injuries.



