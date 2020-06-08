News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 16:37:14 -0500') }} football Edit

South Florida showing interest in Gainesville ATH Clements

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

Gainesville (Fla.) athlete Davontis Clements got a big surprise after spending some time talking with South Florida Director of On-Campus Recruiting Charles Lovett the other day. Clements had some exchanges with Lovett on social media when he says the Bulls offered him a verbal scholarship as an athlete.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}