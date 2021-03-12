South Florida set for rematch with WSU
The eighth-seeded South Florida men’s basketball team is set to face top-seeded Wichita State Friday in the American Athletic Conference Championship quarterfinals. It will mark the first ever meeting in AAC Championship history between the Bulls and the Shockers.
USF advanced to the quarterfinals by building a 13-point lead with 3:27 left to play then surviving a late scare from Temple to defeat the Owls Thursday 73-71.
Picked seventh in the preseason, Wichita State is regular season champion for the first time since joining the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers have the AAC COY in Isaac Brown and the AAC Co-POY in Tyson Etienne.
BullsInsider.com has your quick facts on USF vs. Wichita State:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (9-12) vs. Wichita State (15-4)
Date: Friday, Mar. 12
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Fort Worth, Texas | Dickies Arena
Watch: ESPN2 (Kevin Brown & Dan Dakich)
Radio: Bulls Unlimited
History: WSU swept USF in the regular season and leads the all-time series, 5-1. The Shockers swept the season series, winning 82-77 in overtime on Dec. 22 in Tampa and by much more comfortable margin, 80-63, on Mar. 6 in Wichita.
The Opponent: Wichita State is an incredible 35-1 when scoring at least 65 points (compared to 2-11 when scoring less than 65). WSU has won seven-straight and 14-of-16, last losing more than seven weeks ago (Jan. 21 at Memphis).
The USF-WSU winner advances to Saturday's semifinals against either No. 4 seed SMU or No. 5 seed Cincinnati (3 p.m. ET, ESPN2).