The eighth-seeded South Florida men’s basketball team is set to face top-seeded Wichita State Friday in the American Athletic Conference Championship quarterfinals. It will mark the first ever meeting in AAC Championship history between the Bulls and the Shockers.

USF advanced to the quarterfinals by building a 13-point lead with 3:27 left to play then surviving a late scare from Temple to defeat the Owls Thursday 73-71.

Picked seventh in the preseason, Wichita State is regular season champion for the first time since joining the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers have the AAC COY in Isaac Brown and the AAC Co-POY in Tyson Etienne.