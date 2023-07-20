Tampa, Fla., (July 20, 2023) -- The American Athletic Conference announced the men’s basketball league schedule pairings for the 2023-24 season, South Florida's first under new coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

Every team in The American will play 18 league games, including five of its 13 conference opponents twice and the other eight once – four at home and four on the road. Starting this season, The American will have 14 teams competing in men’s basketball with the six additions of UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and UTSA joining continuing members, East Carolina, Memphis, South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State.

USF, who finished 14-18 last season will play Charlotte, Rice, Temple, UTSA and Tulsa on the road and at home. Among the teams USF will play once, they’ll have home games against FAU, SMU, Tulane and Wichita State with road games at UAB, ECU, Memphis and North Texas.

The Bulls posted a 9-9 home record last season in the Yuengling Center including a 4-5 mark against AAC opponents. The conference slate was highlighted by wins over UCF, ECU, SMU and Tulsa. USF also earned a non-conference home win over Hofstra who won the Colonial Athletic Association regular season title and advanced to the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls return three players from last season – Sam Hines Jr., Selton Miguel and Corey Walker Jr. while ten newcomers round out the rest of the roster.



