South Florida rallies from 20 down to stun No. 10 Memphis 74-73

Clay Bailey
AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kasean Pryor made a go-ahead free throw with 4 seconds left, and South Florida rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun No. 10 Memphis 74-73 on Thursday night.

Pryor finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve Selton Miguel led USF with 23 points, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. The Bulls (10-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) have won eight of nine and ended a 10-game winning streak for the Tigers (15-3, 4-1), who hadn’t lost since a narrow defeat at Mississippi on Dec. 2.

With the game tied at 73-all, Pryor took an inbound pass alone in the paint and elevated for dunk but took a hard foul from Nae’Qwan Tomlin. Pryor made the first free throw but missed the second, and Memphis’ Jahvon Quinerly missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

David Jones led Memphis with 25 points and Quinerly finished with 15. Chris Youngblood had 13 points for USF.

Pryor's free throw helped USF pull off the upset
Pryor's free throw helped USF pull off the upset (Nikki Boertman)
