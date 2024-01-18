MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kasean Pryor made a go-ahead free throw with 4 seconds left, and South Florida rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun No. 10 Memphis 74-73 on Thursday night.

Pryor finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve Selton Miguel led USF with 23 points, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. The Bulls (10-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) have won eight of nine and ended a 10-game winning streak for the Tigers (15-3, 4-1), who hadn’t lost since a narrow defeat at Mississippi on Dec. 2.

With the game tied at 73-all, Pryor took an inbound pass alone in the paint and elevated for dunk but took a hard foul from Nae’Qwan Tomlin. Pryor made the first free throw but missed the second, and Memphis’ Jahvon Quinerly missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

David Jones led Memphis with 25 points and Quinerly finished with 15. Chris Youngblood had 13 points for USF.