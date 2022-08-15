South Florida QB Timmy McClain enters the transfer portal

TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 15, 2022) – Timmy McClain, a nine game starter for South Florida in 2021, entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday. The news comes after USF announced Gerry Bohanon as its starting QB. McClain earned the starting quarterback job in the third game of the 2021 season, his true freshman season, and went on to start nine games. McClain appeared in 11 of 12 games last season and led the Bulls in passing with 1,888 yards. He tossed five touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 55.3 percent of his passes and averaging 7.2 yard per attempt. McClain also rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns.



Players who enter the transfer portal do have the option of withdrawing their name and remaining with their current team.

