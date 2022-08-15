South Florida QB Timmy McClain enters the transfer portal
TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 15, 2022) – Timmy McClain, a nine game starter for South Florida in 2021, entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday. The news comes after USF announced Gerry Bohanon as its starting QB.
McClain earned the starting quarterback job in the third game of the 2021 season, his true freshman season, and went on to start nine games. McClain appeared in 11 of 12 games last season and led the Bulls in passing with 1,888 yards. He tossed five touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 55.3 percent of his passes and averaging 7.2 yard per attempt. McClain also rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns.
Players who enter the transfer portal do have the option of withdrawing their name and remaining with their current team.
Bohanon committed to the Bulls in early May following a weekend visit. Bohanon passed for 2,200 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions last season for the Bears. He also ran for nine touchdowns and 323 yards on the ground.
Both McClain and Bohanon completed better than 64 percent of their passes in Saturday’s scrimmage, threw for more than 100 yards, two touchdown passes and each had an interception. McClain also rushed for three touchdowns, two during goal-line drills.
With McClain in the portal, Katravis Marsh will likely move up the depth chart to QB2.