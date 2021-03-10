The South Florida men’s basketball team opens the 2021 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Championship Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas against Temple in the first game of the opening round.

Eighth-seeded USF has lost four games in a row and seven of eight since going 32 days in between games due to Covid-19 protocols within the program.

Temple paused basketball activities on Feb. 27, three days after defeating the Bulls 62-47 in the Yuengling Center to snap a six-game skid.