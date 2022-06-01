South Florida offers emerging 2023 forward Stephen Olowoniyi

After evaluating game video of Webb School (Bell Buckle, TN) forward Stephen Olowoniyi , Gregory contacted the 2023 forward on Friday and made a scholarship offer.

Now that South Florida’s final scholarship for the 2022-23 season has been filled, Brian Gregory and his staff can allot more time to evaluating prospects in the 2023 and 2024 classes.

The Bulls coach who knew Olowoniyi’s high school coach and first saw game video of the 6-foot-8, 190-pounder is Scott Wagers, the USF men’s basketball Director of Recruiting and Scouting.

“The assistant coach at USF coached my high school coach [at ETSU],” Olowoniyi said. My coach [Micah Williams] sent him film. He really loved my game, said I was long, bouncy, athletic and can play defense and that I could fit into their program. Then the head coach also saw my footage, gave me a call, and then went ahead and offered me because he trusted the assistant coach. So, that's how the offer came about.”

USF’s recruitment of Olowoniyi started with something that is very important in recruiting – relationships.

With the offer USF joined UAB, Tennessee Tech, Radford and Missouri Western State on Olowoniyi’s offer list. The Bulls offered the day before Olowoniyi and his Alabama Fusion teammates began play in Louisville over the Memorial Day weekend in the Nike EYBL.

Stats were only available for four of the five games Olowoniyi appeared in but he was productive in each contest averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. Olowoniyi made 60.6 percent from the field and blocked two shots in those four games. In doing so, Olowoniyi popped up on the radar of more college coaches.

“Murray State reached out to me after I played [Monday],” said Olowoniyi.

The Australian native also listed Chattanooga, Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas State, UT Martin, ETSU, North Texas, App State, Creighton, Memphis, SIUE, Texas State and IUPUI as schools who are showing interest.

Olowoniyi has only been in the U.S. for four years – he spent a year and a half at Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, FL – Olowoniyi’s mother and sister live in Australia. Sadly, his father passed when Olowoniyi was seven years-old.

Despite his time in Bradenton, Olowoniyi was unable to visit the USF campus due to the pandemic but he told us that he enjoyed living in the Sunshine State.

“I liked living in Florida,” Olowoniyi said. “It was good. It was really good. You know, it was a great fit. I had a lot of friends on my team. I couldn't really complain you had great weather and everything.”

Olowoniyi, first caught the attention of Division I coaches last summer when he had a solid performance at the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee top-100 camp. The Buzz on Olowoniyi continued to grow off his play at the Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions two-weeks ago. This weekend he earned even more attention from Division I coaches.

He has visited a handful of campus unofficially. In August 2021 Olowoniyi attended Mississippi’s Elite Camp. Last season he unofficially visited Tennessee Tech, Western Kentucky and Vanderbilt for games.





RUSS’ REACTION

I love Olowoniyi’s size and length, he estimated his wingspan is 7-foot or 7-foot-1, his athleticism, he really gets off the floor quickly for rebounds and lobs, and the overall effort/energy he brings. The Bulls have jumped into the mix with him so stay with BullsInsider.com for more updates on Stephen Olowoniyi.



