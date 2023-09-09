TAMPA, Fla., (Sept. 8, 2023) – South Florida men's soccer (1-3), snapped its three-game losing skid with an exhilarating 1-0 upset win over No. 15 Indiana (2-2-1) on Friday night in front of an electric crowd at Corbett Stadium on Friday night. The triumph marked USF's first victory against the Hoosiers since 1984 and the program's first ranked win of the year.

After three scoring opportunities by the Bulls in the first 25 minutes were held off by Indiana's defense, Graduate Forward Jalen Anderson found his chance and put USF on his back. A pass came up the middle from senior midfielder Ajmeer Spengler and Anderson found an opening past three Hoosiers on the far-left side of the box. Anderson then fired his shot into the right-back of the net in the 19th minute of action, which put USF up 1-0 and became the eventual game-winner.



