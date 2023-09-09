TAMPA, Fla., (Sept. 8, 2023) – South Florida men's soccer (1-3), snapped its three-game losing skid with an exhilarating 1-0 upset win over No. 15 Indiana (2-2-1) on Friday night in front of an electric crowd at Corbett Stadium on Friday night. The triumph marked USF's first victory against the Hoosiers since 1984 and the program's first ranked win of the year.
After three scoring opportunities by the Bulls in the first 25 minutes were held off by Indiana's defense, Graduate Forward Jalen Anderson found his chance and put USF on his back. A pass came up the middle from senior midfielder Ajmeer Spengler and Anderson found an opening past three Hoosiers on the far-left side of the box. Anderson then fired his shot into the right-back of the net in the 19th minute of action, which put USF up 1-0 and became the eventual game-winner.
"It was a good win and I'm proud of the guys after our tough start to the season," said head coach Bob Butehorn. "We matchup up well and I'm incredibly proud of what they did tonight. From here we are going to take it one day at a time."
NOTABLE NUMBERS
USF collected its second victory against Indiana in the all-time series, but the Hoosiers still hold a 4-2-1 edge.The victory marks the first ranked win since Oct. 25, 2022 (2-1, No. 22 Charlotte).Anderson netted the 13th goal of his career and his first for the green and gold.Goalkeeper Alan Horrocks logged the first shutout win of his career.South Florida recorded its first clean sheet of the season.
UP NEXT
South Florida will face Clemson at Corbett Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.