South Florida MBB Mailbag: Sixth Edition

BullsInsider.com managing editor and basketball reporter Russ Wood answers questions from USF fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. For the first time Russ included questions from Twitter. On to this week's inquiries.

Brybull1970 asks: Is [Michael] Kelly's belief that Gregory will finally field a winning conference team once UCF, Cincinnati and Houston leave? I have many talents but I do not have the ability to get inside someone’s head to know what they believe or do not believe. What I do know is that Michael Kelly realizes that Brian Gregory and his staff needs to continue to develop players and needs to recruit players that can help USF win. Over the years we have seen the USF development piece lead to improved performances from players. This past season Russel Tchewa, Corey Walker Jr. Jamir Chaplin and Caleb Murphy improved during the season.



Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas; South Florida Bulls center Russel Tchewa (54) dribbles the ball against Wichita State Shockers forward Kenny Pohto (11) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. (William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports)

@JosephG00583385 asked on Twitter: I’m interest in Caleb and Tchewa, my 2 fav. Players, hopefully they stay. Thoughts on those 2 guys would be interesting. RW: Caleb Murphy declared for the NBA Draft and on April 4 he entered the transfer portal. USF recruited Memphis guard Tyler Harris to fill that void so Murphy’s time at USF is over. Last season Tchewa was a bright spot in an excruciating season. He started 27 of the 29 games he appeared in and got better as the season moved on. In four of the Bulls’ last five games of the season Tchewa had an ORtg of 105 or higher. USFMike asks: Do you expect anyone to make the step up and be an all- conference performer? RW: I am hopeful that Ryan Conwell will be selected to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team. He had a terrific senior season at Pike High School (Indianapolis, IN) including being named the Marion County Player of the Year by a vote of the county’s coaches. He has the makings of an impact freshman. Hopefully at least one of the players has the kind of season that gets them selected to the All-Conference team. I think the last players to receive that honor were David Collins and Laquincy Rideau in 2019. The fact that someone asked this question is a good sign.





@fabbull asks on Twitter: What do you think is the biggest area of need for the basketball team to become successful & to keep their players home? Seems this coach has not had success with either! USF needs to win & get better recruits?

RW: No doubt USF needs to win more games. I think USF has recruited well recently. Gregory’s first recruiting class included David Collins and Justin Brown. When they graduated Collins was ranked No. 7 in program history in scoring, No. 4 in steals and first in both free throws made and attempted. Brown was ranked No. 4 all-time in free throws made and attempted. Brown and Collins also rank in the top-10 in games played at USF. Laquincy Rideau is No. 6 all-time in steals. Collins and Rideau earned all-conference honors. Alexis Yetna was named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019. Caleb Murphy was selected for the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team in 2021. The 2022-23 USF roster will have players who started, or played starter minutes, at Memphis (Harris) and Kansas State (Selton Miguel) plus players from Tennessee (Corey Walker Jr.) and Texas Tech (Russel Tchewa) who will be expected to be significant contributors. I’m not sure USF has recruited better. There is always room for improvement. Hopefully USF boosters can get together and launch a NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) collective to support Bulls student-athletes. As for keeping players home, welcome to roster management in the era of the one-time exception for immediate transfer eligibility. In 2021 USF had a near unique situation that resulted in mass transfers out of the program. This season USF MBB lost two players to the portal. The USF WBB program lost six players to the portal. I don’t recall seeing anything about that on Twitter however. RoyMVPDaniel asks: On paper it would appear to be another .500 or below season coming up. IF that does indeed happen, in your opinion what kind of improvements in performance not much record wise, must be shown to give the administration confidence that CBG and staff deserves to continue on? RW: I cannot concede that another season below .500 is a given. Don’t get me wrong. I understand the fan frustration and I'm not settling for mediocrity or whatever other phrase the angry people will throw out when they read this. Brian Gregory did lead the program from 10-wins in his first season to 24-wins in his second season (19-wins during the regular season that included wins over Wichita State, Connecticut and Memphis and came thisclose to defeating Georgetown in OT on a neutral court. Right now we don’t know what the schedule looks like other than USF will play a return game at Auburn and two games in the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach on Nov. 21 and 22 along with Georgia, Saint Joseph’s and UAB. So maybe USF finishes out the non-con slate with ten low- to mid-major games. So, the table is set, for the men’s basketball program at USF to begin to make that climb to consistently be in the top third of its conference.



Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida; South Florida Bulls head coach Brian Gregory during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Yuengling Center. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)