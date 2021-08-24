South Florida head coach Jeff Scott talks N.C. State prep
TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 24, 2021) -- South Florida head coach Jeff Scott met with the media following his team's second practice in preparation for USF’s season opener Thursday night Sept. 2 at North Carolina State.
Scott talked about the decision to name sophomore Cade Fortin the starting quarterback,. He took questions about the other quarterbacks on the roster, the alumni players who were recently on campus and more.
Watch Scott’s comments in the media players below.