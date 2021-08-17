South Florida head coach Jeff Scott reviews the Bulls second scrimmage

TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 17, 2021) -- South Florida held its second scrimmage of fall camp Tuesday morning. The workout was closed to the general public, but we learned a few things about the Bulls during Jeff Scott’s post-practice press conference as USF moves closer to its season opener at North Carolina State in 16-days.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.