He was one of only three Bulls to appear in all 31 games during his freshman season.

TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 28, 2023) – South Florida sophomore point guard Trey Moss entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning with three seasons of eligibility. Moss appeared in eight of the Bulls first eleven games before taking a medical redshirt.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Moss was a Rivals.com three-star prospect out of Windermere (FL) High School. He signed with USF in Nov. 2020.

A two-time Florida Class 7A All-State selection at Windermere (2020 & 2021), Moss finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in points (1,443), rebounds (678), assists (542), steals (155) and three-point field goals (201).

Moss was part of a seven-man recruiting class that Brian Gregory announced in May 2021. That class also included five Division I transfers and one junior college transfer. He is the first USF player to enter the portal since Gregory was fired on March. 10.



The Division I NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal window opened Mar. 13 and will close on May 11.

The NCAA introduced the transfer portal Oct. 15, 2018. Players do not need to inform their coaching staff of their intent to transfer. They only need to provide the compliance department of their current school a written request to enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal within the designated sport-specific transfer window. Once the request is made, the school has two business days to submit the information to the NCAA. Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the portal.

While a player entering their name in the transfer portal means they intend to explore their options, it does not necessarily mean they will leave. A player is free to withdraw his name at any time. However, schools are under no obligation to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal.



