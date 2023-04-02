Boggs, who transferred from North Carolina-Wilmington after spending his first two seasons with the Seahawks, has re-entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Like all grad-transfers, Boggs will have immediate eligibility at his next school.

Over two seasons at USF the 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 44 games, starting nine. Boggs averaged 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 11.3 minutes per game. Those numbers are all lower than the averages he posted over two seasons at UNC-W.

The NCAA introduced the transfer portal Oct. 15, 2018. Players do not need to inform their coaching staff of their intent to transfer. They only need to provide the compliance department of their current school a written request to enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal within the designated sport-specific transfer window. Once the request is made, the school has two business days to submit the information to the NCAA. Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the portal.

While a player entering their name in the transfer portal means they intend to explore their options, it does not necessarily mean they will leave. A player is free to withdraw his name at any time. However, schools are under no obligation to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal.



