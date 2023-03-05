TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 5, 2023) – With its Sunday afternoon 20-point loss at Wichita State, South Florida (14-17; 7-11) lost the chance it had of landing the No. 6 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament Bracket. USF not only saw its sixth-seed hopes evaporate in a 69-49 loss to the Shockers, but the Bulls fell to the No. 8 seed.

That means USF will play No. 9 seed East Carolina Thursday Mar. 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Waiting for the victor is Houston (29-2; 17-1), the No. 1 seed in the in the AAC Tournament for the second consecutive year, on Friday Mar. 10 at 1 p.m. ET CT on ESPN2.

The Cougars are the two-time defending AAC tournament champions.

If the Bulls manage to defeat both ECU and Houston, they will face the winner of No. 4 Cincinnati/No. 5 Temple in a Semifinal game on Saturday Mar. 11 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Should they win those three games, the Bulls will play in the AAC tournament championship game on Sunday Mar. 12 at 3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.







