Meanwhile, redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown (Raleigh, N.C.) earned conference recognition for the third straight week, earning Weekly Honor Roll consideration for the second time a week after being named the Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

TAMPA, OCT. 2, 2023 – Senior defensive end Tramel Logan (Miami) was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, making it a program-record three straight AAC Player of the Week awards for a Bulls team that had not seen an offensive or defensive player honored since 2018.

Logan joined graduate safety Daquan Evans (Orlando) who was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3 and Brown who earned AAC Offensive Player or the Week honors for Week 4. Evans was the first defensive player to earn the honor since 2017 and Brown the first offensive player to do so since 2018. USF did earn special teams Player of the Week honors in 2020 and 2021.

It marked the first time in program history that players earned AAC Player of the Week honors in three straight weeks. The three total offensive or defensive players of the week so far on the season are the program's most since posting four (two offense and two defense) in 2017. The Bulls also grabbed four special teams honors that year for a program high of eight honors on the season.

Logan logged four tackles and a big defensive touchdown in the Bulls' 44-30 victory at Navy on Saturday that snapped a 19-game road losing skid, marked USF's first-ever win in Annapolis and gave the Bulls a 2-0 start in conference play for the first time since 2018. With Navy threatening to tie the score early in the fourth quarter, Logan recovered a Navy fumble and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bulls a 37-23 lead. It was the first fumble return touchdown for a South Florida player since the 2018 season when Vincent Davis took one back at UMass.

Brown completed 76 percent of his passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while leading five touchdown drives of 67 yards or longer at Navy. His 88-yard touchdown pass to Sean Atkins marked the fourth-longest pass play in program history and he guided USF to back-to-back 40-plus point games for the first time since 2017, having passed for 435 yards and two touchdowns and accounted for 517 yards of total offense the week before in a 42-29 victory over Rice.

After two conference games, Brown leads the league in conference games in passing yards (773), passing yards per game (386.5), touchdowns (5), interceptions (0), and total offense (414.0) while ranking second in pass efficiency (205.4) and third in completion percentage (76%). He has guided USF's offense to 43 points and 516 yards per game in conference play, to rank second in both categories.

The Bulls (3-2; 2-0 AAC) hit the road again Saturday when they take on conference newcomer UAB (1-4; 0-1 AAC) in a 4:00 p.m. kick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be heard on 102.5 FM and Bulls Unlimited on TuneIn radio.








