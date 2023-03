It is time for our latest Rumor Mill. Periodically during the South Florida men's basketball coach search we start a thread on our premium message board and update it with anything that comes across our radar throughout the day.

The Rumor Mill will be a mix of information, speculation and opinion. It is your one-stop shop for everything we're hearing during the course of the search.

Yesterday we learned that former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey has not been offered the head coach job at USF, despite multiple BullsInsider.com sources telling us that he was the expected hire.



The search for Brian Gregory's replacement is ongoing. Last night we uncovered a new name that is part of the search. Get that info and more in the latest Rumor Mill.



CLICK HERE TO READ RUMOR MILL NO. 5