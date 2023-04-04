TAMPA, Fla., (Apr. 4, 2023) – South Florida center Russel Tchewa has re-entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Tchewa spent the past three seasons at USF after beginning his college career at Texas Tech . He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Tchewa appeared in 81 games, with 59 starts, over three seasons with the Bulls. During that time he averaged 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and made 52.8 percent of his shot attempts.

He became a fixture in the starting lineup during the 2021-22 season when Tchewa led the team in total rebounds (166) and offensive boards (61) and averaged 25.1 minutes, 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Improving as the season continued, he scored in double figures 11-times, including eight of the last 12 games and five of the last six. Tchewa averaged 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over the final nine games of that season.

A native of Cameroon, Tchewa posted his best numbers this season when he averaged 31.4 minutes, 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and made 60.6 percent of his shot attempts. Improving from 47.1 percent the year before.

He had nine career double-doubles, six of which came during a 12-game stretch from early Jan. to early Feb this season.

Tchewa joins guards Ryan Conwell and Trey Moss plus forward Jake Boggs in entering the transfer portal since Brian Gregory’s firing.

The Division I NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal window opened Mar. 13 and will close on May 11.

The NCAA introduced the transfer portal Oct. 15, 2018. Players do not need to inform their coaching staff of their intent to transfer. They only need to provide the compliance department of their current school a written request to enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal within the designated sport-specific transfer window. Once the request is made, the school has two business days to submit the information to the NCAA. Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the portal.

While a player entering their name in the transfer portal means they intend to explore their options, it does not necessarily mean they will leave. A player is free to withdraw his name at any time. However, schools are under no obligation to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal.

