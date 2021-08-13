South Florida Bulls Scrimmage Update with Jeff Scott

BullsInsider.com subscribers had access to Coach Scott's comments on our premium message board more than a hour before we published this. If you want to get the best USF Athletics coverage and get it in a timely fashion, subscribe to BullsInsider.com now!

On how the defensive line played today and what he was disappointed in…

They did a great job up front and really dominated the scrimmage for the first three quarters. That was probably one of the biggest things I wanted to see that I did see, disappointment, just too many penalties. We had a regular American Conference official crew out there. So a little bit different than maybe some of the other practices. And we had eight penalties on the day. And just too many, we had some costly penalties, we had an interception returned to the five yard line that got called back due to a hands to the face on defense. And then we had another play, where offense should have gotten all the way down to the plus five yard line going in. And we had a personal foul away from the ball. So just a little bit sloppy with the penalties. That's probably the biggest disappointment overall in the scrimmage. And that's why you scrimmage. And that's why you have officials out there so that you know, you rather the guys learn about that and learn those lessons now than here coming up in a couple of weeks.

On whether the defense is ahead of the offense at this point…

Yeah. And if that's not the case, then that's usually not a good sign. So I was definitely pleased. And again, that's what I wanted to see. Because our offense has made a lot of plays in practice. And I want to say on the defense would respond and I definitely would say that the defense was ahead for the majority of the day. And then the other side of it for the offense is you know, they came back in the fourth quarter we did a two minute drive in both the first group and second group. So it was good to see the offense respond there at the end. And then whenever we got into the short yardage goal line at the very end, the offense did a nice job. So, you know, I think offense is disappointed overall in the first three quarters of the scrimmage. But it was good to see them finish the right way.

Are you on schedule after this first scrimmage? Where do you feel you guys are?

I would say we're probably a little bit ahead of where we were a year ago at this point, but we still aren't where I want to be. You know, I want us to be playing a little bit cleaner than we played today. You know, we had different guys out and it was good to see that the backups have to go in there and have to step up and make some plays. But overall, we're definitely further ahead than we were a year ago at this time. But you know, kind of our expectations are for where we should be. You know right now in fall camp and where we want to be about next scrimmage next Saturday. We still have plenty of work to do.

Did anybody make a splash play that jumped out at you today?

Yeah, you know, I think all the quarterbacks made some plays. I think all four scholarship quarterbacks had a touchdown, but Trey Marsh had a big, big touchdown over 50 yards. Beautiful throw to Garret Reynolds over there. That was just a beautiful timing, probably to have over 50 yards in the air. That was probably one of those plays that stood out. And then, you know, we had a three nice interceptions on defense. And Jalen Herring had one. Chris Townsel, and then Jaelen Stokes. So see, you know, three younger guys right there, step up in a scrimmage situation and get some interceptions in key moments. I would say those guys probably stood out.

How did the secondary look as a group?

I think they did a really good job. I felt like some of the different coverages and change ups that we had, think threw off the offense a little bit. Coach Spencer and them had some nice wrinkles today. But I'm really pleased with the progress of our secondary. I feel like we have a little bit more depth than maybe we did a year ago and both corner and safety. And those guys take a lot of pride in their play. And they really did well and showed up today. So I'm very optimistic of the improvement we're going to make this year in our secondary.

Could you speak about Jaren Mangham, what you saw from him today and what you think he can bring to you this year?

Jaren he did a great job today, you know, this is, again, an opportunity to be able to evaluate him. Sometimes in the scrimmage, work where you're just doing fun and staying up off the ground, you really can't evaluate the running backs as well, especially the bigger back like him. But he had probably another one of those splash plays we're talking about there, at the goal line on fourth and one and he really went in there and, you know, powered his way through the end zone and had a really nice finish. So that was good to see. We're going to need him, just with our overall depth, he brings some size that maybe we don't have a lot of right now at that position. So it was really good to see him step up today in the scrimmage situations and make some plays. And I think as he continues to get more comfortable with the offense overall, we're gonna see him continue to do well for us.

One more thing on Jaren. Is it true you had some small connection to Clemson? You guys knew of them a little bit? Is that how it got done getting them here?

Yeah, yeah, there was. I believe he came to Clemson's camp, maybe either going into his junior year or senior year of high school. He came through our camp and I had a chance to meet him, then. And so there was a little bit of a foundation there.

How refreshing is it to have quality depth this season?

Yeah, absolutely. I think it was no, no accident that as soon as the season was over some of our first transfer guys and signees were guys in secondary because, you know, in college football, and especially in our league, I mean guys are throwing it up and down the field. And so if you don't have talent and depth in the secondary, then games can get away from you real quick. So I think that was one of our top priorities coming out of season last year. And I really feel like we hit on all of those guys, that we that we signed that we brought in here, they've really been doing a good job. I'm also real proud of the way that they've meshed with our team with our defense, these guys have just come in and just gone to work. There hasn't been very much drama or anything like that. Then also, you got a guy like TJ Robinson and transferred in, you know, right before the fall last year, and I had to sit out a year. And so you add him to that mix, you know, that's four transfers there in the secondary that I really think you're going to be able to, to add something to the guys that we already have here. You know, the Daquan Evans is a guy that had a really good year last year for us and was injured a little bit with his shoulder. He's had a really good spring. So overall, I think we're definitely pleased with our numbers and with the ability and the skill set of that secondary group.

On if he expected to take close to 35 newcomers this year…

I think, again, a first year when a new coach comes in, it doesn't matter where they go, there's always, you know, some guys, some attrition. Then I think you add COVID and the opt out opportunities, and everything that came with that. I think it just magnified it a little bit more. But you know, I believe everything happens for a reason. And each one of these young men that are, are here right now made the decision to be here. And, you know, so I'm, I'm really excited where we are moving forward. But you know, I don't know what I expected coming in year, one of what it would look like I tried not to make any quick, early decisions, as far as guys leaving guys coming in, really wanted us to do a good job of bringing the right type of not just players, but the guys that would fit in the culture that we want here and more developing and I am really pleased with that group and the group that we brought in before them. And then I think they've really done a good job meshing, with our upperclassmen, the guys, you know, that chose to come back and be a part of this team.

Was there anything that surprised you about today? Either good or bad or both?

I think you learn not really to be surprised. A whole lot of things. You know, being around for a while these first fall scrimmages. I've been a part of them that are just really, really ugly for the offense for the defense. And then I've been a part of where there were competitive and I think overall today I'm pleased that you know, wasn't one side dominating even though the defense got off to a good early start, the offense responded. And that's really what you want to see as a head coach is you want to see you know, people make plays and people come back and overcome from whatever maybe they made some mistakes earlier in a scrimmage. But I wouldn't say there's anything that surprised me from today.

Based on what you saw today how far or close are you to being satisfied or happy with where the defensive line is?

I would say today they had a good day. And that's exactly what it is. It was a good day. Right. And so I think our goal and their goal is to stack as many of those good days as they can together and that's how we're going to improve but all I can do is evaluate off what I saw on day and then I got to go back and watch the tape. I watched a lot of different things going on. But I know they did a good job getting into the backfield and, and they do have a lot of pride. We've had some guys that are banged up and injured. Kevin Kegler came out and was able to push through and play today make some plays. And you know, so overall I was pleased by what I saw him today, being able to say we're going to be where we need to be for the season, that's yet to be determined. I don't think I can make that just based off of one scrimmage. But I would say I was overall pleased with the production I saw from the defensive line from the on the field evaluation.

Based off of today will there be some movement on your depth chart?

Yeah, I think the biggest thing for us as coaches is, you know, we can't be afraid to promote or demote. I think that's where, you know, we're trying to build a culture of competition, where guys, you know, have to go out and produce to keep their job or you know, guys can go play well, and know that I have a chance to move up. So, you know, each position coach has maybe done that a little bit throughout the beginning of fall camp. We'll meet on Sunday for about two hours and nothing but personnel meeting, going through every player on the team, kind of how they've done the first half of fall camp where we saw the scrimmage, and what maybe we need to see from them the next half of fall camp and start kind of trimming down our reps and our numbers here as we get closer to the game.