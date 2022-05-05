South Florida Basketball: An attractive option visits USF
South Florida’s search for more guards continues with a name we mentioned on Tuesday: Tyler Harris.Harris, the former Memphis player who entered the transfer portal April 15 as a graduate transfer,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news