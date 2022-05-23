South Florida announces addition of South Carolina transfer Keyshawn Bryant

Below is the full press release, with comments from USF head coach Brian Gregory.

A Rivals.com three-star recruit, Bryant was ranked the No. 40 small forward in the 2018 recruiting class.

Friday BullsInsider.com reported that Bryant would transfer to USF. He joins Memphis grad transfer guard Tyler Harris and Kansas State transfer wing Selton Miguel in transferring into the Bulls program. USF also has two three-star high school prospects in its 2022 recruiting class – Ryan Conwell and Dok Muordar .

TAMPA, Fla. (May 23, 2022) -- South Florida made the signing of South Carolina transfer forward Keyshawn Bryant official on Monday. Bryant, out of Winter Haven, Florida played four seasons for the Gamecocks and comes to the Bulls as a graduate transfer.

TAMPA – University of South Florida men’s basketball head coach Brian Gregory has announced the signing of Keyshawn Bryant, a transfer from South Carolina, who will join the Bulls for his final year of eligibility during the 2022-23 season.

Originally from Winter Haven, Florida, the 6-6 forward is a 45 percent career shooter and racked up 973 points at South Carolina over 98 games in four seasons.

Bryant joins South Florida’s 2022 recruiting class that includes Tyler Harris (Memphis transfer), Selton Miguel (K-State transfer), Marion County (Indiana) Player of the Year Ryan Conwell (freshman) and Dok Muordar (freshman).

“It’s great to welcome Keyshawn back home to Florida. He is an addition to our USF family that has everybody around our program excited about the future,” Gregory said. “He brings a great deal of experience as a four-year player in the SEC and he’s extremely driven to make this final season his best one yet. Keyshawn is a very versatile player on both ends of the court. Offensively, he’s tremendous in the open court and uses his athletic ability to score off the bounce and attack the basket from the mid-range. He’s strong on the offensive glass, and defensively, his speed and athleticism allow him to affect the game in many areas. He’s a shot blocker and uses his length to get deflection and steals. His defensive presence will help create more offense for us as we convert those turnovers into transition baskets.”

Bryant will join South Florida’s frontcourt that includes returners Russel Tchewa and Corey Walker Jr.

During his Gamecocks career, the left-hander averaged 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and nearly one steal and one block per contest.

Bryant played in all 32 games as a freshman at South Carolina in 2018-19 and made 26 starts that season. He recorded a season-high 21 points in his debut and tallied 14 double-digit scoring games, including three straight to finish his rookie year.

As a sophomore, Bryant appeared in 22 games (20 starts) and started all 17 SEC contests in 2019-20. He averaged 9.5 points during those SEC games. Bryant recorded 10 double-figure scoring games, including five straight to close the season with a career-high 22 points against Alabama. He registered three double-doubles that year.

Bryant averaged 14.39 points over 18 games during the 2020-21 campaign and 15.8 points during conference play that season. He posted 15 double-digit scoring games and led or shared the team lead in scoring seven times, and blocks nine times. Bryant shot a career high 48 percent that season.

Last season, Bryant played in 26 games (18 starts), including all 18 SEC games with 15 starts during league play. He scored in double-figures nine times and matched his career high with 22 points at Georgia.

A four-start recruit (ESPN.com), Bryant was named the Lakeland Ledger’s All-County Player of the Year at Winter Haven High School where he scored over 1,000 points (22.5 ppg), including a season-high 45 points in one game.







