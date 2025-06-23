Published Jun 23, 2025
South Florida adds CB Syncere Berry
Kelly Quinlan  •  BullsInsider
Publisher

Westlake HS (Ga.) cornerback Syncere Berry committed to South Florida shortly after his official visit to Tampa over the weekend. Berry is the fourth corner commit for the 2026 class for the Bulls.

