BullsInsider - Sims promoted to LB coach, other USF staff moves

“I’m very pleased to elevate Ernie to our primary coaching staff and know he will do an excellent job with our linebackers,” Scott said. “He brings tremendous energy every day and obviously had a very successful career as a linebacker. We are excited to get him on the field every day with that unit.”

Safeties coach Wes Neighbors and running backs coach Pat White have departed the program for other opportunities. Defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer will move from his positional coaching duties with the linebackers to coaching safeties.

TAMPA – USF head coach Jeff Scott today announced the promotion of defensive quality control analyst Ernie Sims to linebackers coach and the departure of two members of the coaching staff.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions in 2006, Sims played eight NFL seasons with four teams, finishing his NFL playing career in 2013 with the Dallas Cowboys. The Tallahassee native recorded 623 tackles, 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception in the NFL. He started all 16 games in his rookie season with the Lions, collecting 124 tackles and was a team captain for the 2007 Lions. He posted 100-plus tackles in each of his first three seasons with the Lions before being traded to Philadelphia in 2010. He posted at least 40 tackles in each of his final five NFL seasons, finishing his career with 42 tackles for Dallas in 2013.

A Parade and USA Today prep All-American at North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Sims was rated the No. 1 recruit in the nation by Rivals prior to signing with Florida State in 2003.

At Florida State, Sims played for Bobby Bowden and made an instant impact, playing in all 13 games including the Orange Bowl in his freshman season. The following year, he was named an ESPN first team All-American and a second-team All-ACC selection after posting 86 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 quarterback sacks. He was named a Sporting News preseason All-American prior to the 2005 campaign and went on to post 72 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while helping lead the Seminoles back to the Orange Bowl. He entered the NFL Draft following his junior campaign and completed his FSU career with 200 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and seven sacks in three seasons.

Following his NFL career, Sims started the Big Hits Foundation to mentor youth and returned to Florida State to complete his degree in social science in 2018.

He began his collegiate coaching career as part of Lane Kiffin’s staff at FAU as an assistant strength and conditioning coordinator in 2018. FAU promoted Sims to director of football operations in 2019 and FAU went on to post an 11-3 record, winning the Conference USA championship before defeating SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl.

In 2020, he joined Scott’s first staff at USF as a defensive quality control analyst working alongside Spencer, who also joined USF’s staff after holding the same position at FAU the previous season.

Sims and his wife, Brooke, have three children: Ernie (9), Major (6) and Savannah (3).