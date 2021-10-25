Scott Sez: East Carolina Week

Opening statement…

I think that the goal every year is to get better week by week. And I feel like we're doing that whenever I look at our team. I see a continued improvement, really, in all three phases. And so we're really proud of that, especially during a difficult first start of the season.

East Carolina is definitely going to be a huge challenge, very talented East Carolina team, you really go back and study it. They had a three point loss at home to South Carolina. You know, they had a four point loss to Central Florida, where Central Florida scored on the last drive of the game. And then, you know, this past Saturday had an overtime loss to a 6-1 Houston team. So, they're really about three plays away from being 6-1 themselves.

We did not play very well, last year against East Carolina here at home, I really felt like they dominated the majority of the game there. So, it is definitely going to be a good challenge for us here on Thursday. You know, offensively, I think they're very talented. Their quarterback, number 12, I think is one of the best quarterbacks in our league. And I mean, he is just one of those guys that has the “it factor.” And he finds ways to, to make plays when plays maybe aren't there. I gained a lot of respect from him last year and watching what he's doing on film this year is definitely pretty special.

They have two very talented running backs that are having a really good years. Defensively they’re a physical group. They love to bring pressure. They blitz about 80 percent of the time. And so it's definitely going to be a really big week for offensive line, running backs and tight ends and being able to pass protect, because their linebackers and safeties are coming pretty much every snap.

Their defense held a very talented Houston offense last week, two only 256 yards. And I think Houston only had two offensive touchdowns in regulation. They had one kickoff return and then one there and overtime. So, I think they're very confident in the way that their defense is playing. For us, it's definitely a short week, you know, just had a staff meeting a minute ago and told our staff, we're loading the buses in 48 hours and 30 minutes from right now is when we get on the buses to head to Greenville. So it's gonna be a really, really quick turnaround. And I think the next 48 hours for us is going to be critical in our prep.

We had a modified practice yesterday evening. And really tonight will be our one big physical practice is kind of a Tuesday, Wednesday, practice combined in one, we'll have that tonight. And then tomorrow night is like our typical Thursday night practice where you're kind of polishing up your game plan and, and doing all the things you do in that last practice. And then that's it, we'll load the buses Wednesday, a little bit after lunch, and head up to Greenville. Look forward to an opportunity to get to play on Thursday night on ESPN. It’ll be a really great opportunity for our team and our program to hopefully showcase the progress that we've been making and we'll find out here with the next big challenge Thursday night. So with that, I'll open it up for any questions.

On possibly having an advantage over ECU because of the craziness in their game at Houston…

Thursday night games are hard regardless. Whether you're playing at home or away. It's just you know, coaches and players are kind of used to having six days to prep. And when that gets forced down to about three and a half, it really challenges you, I think, you know, for myself and my experience playing on Thursday night, the, the, you know, cleaner and tighter the game plan you have, the simpler the game plan, the better chance you have.

On converting opponent turnovers into points…

I think where we are right now as a team. Some years, you may have a team that the offense has just scoring, you know, 50 points a game or the defense is just absolutely incredible. So, for us to have success, we have to be able to play well together and to have that complimentary football. Going back to the Chris Carter play, that he made, and then the defense holds them right there and a key first and goal and get the interception, then the offense turns around and goes down and scores. That's what you want to see from your team and being able to respond and being able to really play that complimentary ball.

Is the Chris Carter play a great teaching tape of what you’ve been talking to your players about all season?

I think the cool thing for me when I told the players this, but like, that, like watching that play, it just like confirmed what I feel about this team. You know, on Sunday, when we got back and like, hey, we might have started behind this season. We're like, we're coming, right? We're gonna catch up, and we're coming. And that's exactly what happened. And, and Chris, you know, the guys where the GPS monitors on their shoulder pads, and he hit 21.12 miles per hour, which is the fastest that he's ever registered on GPS.

But to me watching that was like what I feel about and what I know about this team, that they're at some point, they're going to go do whatever it takes to kind of turn the tide and I really think we're going to look back at that play and that game, at the end of the season is when we really were able to kind of flip the script and start becoming who we are.

On ECU having a lot of “ors” on their depth chart…

They have oars because they have a lot of depth. As I'm watching their defense, I mean, they've got two deep that they feel really good about and you'll see. They'll sub the entire, we may make a sub an offense, and they may sub 11 for 11. And, and so you know, that's the place that I'm a little bit envious and looking forward to within our program that we can continue to develop our depth. You got to give them and their coaching staff a lot of credit for developing and really believing in that number of guys. Especially when you're playing on a short week, you know, you're going to kind of need your depth and, you know, thankfully I think our guys are feeling pretty good going into this Thursday night game.

Can you tell us more about Chris Carter?

Yeah, he's the kind of guys that I like. He's a low maintenance hard work or blue collar kind of guy. And that's really who he is. And you know, what you can expect from him every day in practice. You know what you can expect from him in games. He also had a really nice catch and a nice run, kind of jumped over a guy and got a few extra yards there. But you know, he's a guy that just works hard and he's never worried, and sometimes there's games where those guys may not get opportunities and he's never been a guy that's worried about that. He wants to help his team win and those are the kinds of guys, and we have a lot more of those guys in our locker room right now than we've had since I've been here. And that's what gives me a lot of encouragement for the chemistry and the culture that our guys are developing there in the locker room that I think are really going to pay dividends for the second half of this season. And for the next couple of years, as we keep building.

On SMU and/or ECU being a case study on what he’s trying to do at USF…

Yeah, I think you look in our column Right, there's a lot of, you know, teams that have, you know, it's a, it's kind of a cyclical league a little bit, right, you have your teams that are on top, and then they kind of readjust and new teams emerge. So I think that's good. That's, that's what you like, right away. I think the one thing people may not like and I was on the other side of that Clemson for a long time, where you just kind of have the dominant teams that are just there every year, you know, they're gonna be right there. But one thing that I really like and appreciate about this league is there's opportunity for teams to be able to move up and, and there's not like this glass ceiling that you can't break through.

On the mood yesterday when you guys reconvened…

Obviously, it’s like a black cloud kind of moves off a little bit. You know, everybody could just kind of breathe a little bit. And I think for us, again, it wasn't this sense that, you know, like, we finally won, like, we know we've been improving. We've know that we're right there, but it's finally it was able to show on the scoreboard and the clock was able to go to zero. And we were able to have, you know, to be able to get the win. So it wasn't like we were going like from zero to way up here. It was just like finally we're able to move past it. And, you know, what I was really proud of is I told the guys like, hey, going in the week, our goal is not to go win a close game this week. Like our goal is to go win and like if we play our best, like we can win by, you know, two touchdowns. I told the guys that and they believe that going into the game, I think they played that way. So I think, you know, it wasn't anything abnormal. But yes, everybody Walk, walk in a little bit taller and kind of, you know, just to, I think in my mind, it motivates them even more because now it's one thing as a coach to get up there and tell them they're improving and tell them They're proud of how their work and they're responded well, but at the end of the day they got to see results.

On if Timmy McClain is a full go…

Timmy as you know, we got several guys that are kind of in that situation. You know, I expect Timmy to be able to do some things today practice. Exactly how much he can do I don't know yet. You know, the good thing about having evening practices is the guys can get several, you know, rehab, you know, treatments in my expectation is probably going to be decided sometime Thursday. Just to kind of see how the ankle heals up. And so but we do expect him to be able to move around and do some stuff at practice today but I really won't know until we get closer to the end of the week. So probably a game time decision there at quarterback.

Andrew Kilfoyl, backup offensive lineman, had a knee injury. We don't know exactly the full extent of it yet, but he'll be out this week. The other guys that kind of got banged up are still under evaluation and, again, kind of the next 48 hours will kind of tell the tale on how they're able to you know, get back.

On Xavier Weaver…

Yeah, we expect him to be able to go. But again, we got to kind of watch him practice. You know, if we really had to having Saturday night, we probably could have played him a little bit. But, you know, those hamstrings are just things that you can do all you want, but really the only thing that gets it better is his wrist. But until he gets out there and runs around the next two days. I don't really know for sure.

On Katravis’ performance…

I think we're confident in the way that both Tray and Cade Fortin have practiced. That is why it was a great opportunity, whenever Timmy had the sprained ankle there before half, it was a great opportunity to let those guys go.

For Tray to go in, I thought he executed move the ball and did what he needed to do made some nice throws. We were really close on one of the deep balls there. I thought that was good. And then I thought Cade came in in the fourth quarter and was able to lead and drive us as well. So, I think that’s the good situation for us is, you know, if something were to happen this week or down the road with Timmy, I think we feel very confident in both Trey and Cade, by the way that they've practiced and what we get to see out of them every day and mentally.