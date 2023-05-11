Scoop: Four-star PG Jayden Reid set to visit South Florida this weekend
Whether Jayden Reid ends up in a South Florida jersey remains to be seen, but the Long Island Lutheran (NY) HS standout is coming to Tampa -- for a visit, at least. In search of his college destination Reid will visit USF Friday - Sunday morning.
Reid, who listed himself "like 5-foot-11, 160, told BullsInsider.com that he is starting a USF visit tomorrow with his parents, ”I get there tonight at about 11pm," Reid said via text message.
A scheduled visit to conference rival SMU this weekend was canceled so, instead, Reid is visiting USF.
The Bulls offered Reid on April 25. His visit is the next step in a pursuit no one could've predicted 30 days ago.
The No. 28 ranked point guard and the No. 124 ranked overall prospect in the Rivals150, Reid had given a silent verbal to VCU head coach Mike Rhoades and planned to announce his commitment at the GEICO Nationals when Rhoades accepted the Penn State job on March 29.
If head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim can reel Reid in, the Bulls will fill a big need -- a point guard with multiple years of eligibility.
Stay with BullsInsider.com for updates on Jayden Reid.
• Talk about it inside The Bullpen
• Not a BullsInsider.com subscriber? Get started by clicking HERE.
• Follow us on Twitter: @USFBulls_Rivals and @RussHoops