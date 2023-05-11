Whether Jayden Reid ends up in a South Florida jersey remains to be seen, but the Long Island Lutheran (NY) HS standout is coming to Tampa -- for a visit, at least. In search of his college destination Reid will visit USF Friday - Sunday morning.



Reid, who listed himself "like 5-foot-11, 160, told BullsInsider.com that he is starting a USF visit tomorrow with his parents, ”I get there tonight at about 11pm," Reid said via text message.



A scheduled visit to conference rival SMU this weekend was canceled so, instead, Reid is visiting USF.



