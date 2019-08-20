The University of South Florida Bulls will host the South Carolina State Bulldogs in week three of the 2019 football season. This matchup with an FCS opponent follows two straight non-conference tilts against major conference opponents from the Big 10 and ACC.

The Bulls will host the Bulldogs of South Carolina State for the first time in either program’s history. The Bulldogs hail from the FCS’ MEAC conference. South Carolina State finished the 2018 season with a 5-6 (4-3) record. However, four of their six losses came in their first four games. They turned things around in the second half, going 5-2 down the stretch. The only common opponent the two teams shared from last season was UCF, who beat the Bulldogs 38-0 in week two.

Offense

The Bulldogs’ offense centers around dual-threat junior quarterback, Tyrece Nick. Despite passing for more yards (1,163) than rushing (1,078), he ran more often than he passed (211-189). Running backs, Datron James and Omar Cummings also carried the ball for South Carolina State, logging 343 and 300 yards over the season, respectively.

The passing game in 2018 was spread fairly evenly to three receivers. De ‘Montrez Burroughs and Will Vereen return this season after averaging 25 and 27 receiving yards per game, last season. As a team, the Bulldogs averaged just under 20 points per game on 293 yards of total offense per game.

Defense

On defense, the Bulldogs gave up more than 24 points per game. In their four game losing streak, UCF, Georgia Southern, and North Carolina A & T put more than 30 points on the board. In the second half of the season, they kept all but one opponent (Behtune-Cookman) under 22 points.

Linebackers, Chad Gilchrist and Lane Jones led the team in tackles, with 65 and 46, respectively. Defensive backs, Alex Brown and Duane Nichols rounded out the top four with 42 and 41 tackles apiece, last season. Brown was also the team’s biggest turnover threat, pulling down four interceptions in 2018.

Expectations

Games scheduled against FCS opponents by FBS teams are intended to be tune-up games. However, this matchup comes in week three, by which time the Bulls will have already played two major conference teams in Georgia Tech and Wisconsin. They will likely throw everything they have at those two teams to start the season strong, making the South Carolina State game an opportunity to rest some starters and gain game time experience for non-starters. As long as USF can contain the quarterback runs, they should easily control the outcome of this game.

Summary

This game is not being carried on any major carriers, but can be viewed on ESPN3. Kickoff is set for 6 PM EST on September 14th.