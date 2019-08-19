USF football rolls into Atlanta in week two, to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second game of their two game, home-and-home series. The Bulls will face an all-new coaching staff, but the players will be looking for revenge.

Football Recruiting | Join us | Refer a friend | YouTube | Twitter

September 9th will be one year and one day since the Bulls defeated the Yellow Jackets, 49-38, at Raymond James Stadium in the first matchups between these two programs. Georgia Tech appears to taken that loss seriously. The Yellow Jackets have since replaced their coaching staff and have chosen the game against USF to be their only whiteout of the season. They will not be looking past the Bulls, but they will be looking for revenge.

Offense

For the decade ending last season, the name Georgia Tech was synonymous with a version of a wishbone offense, one of just a handful of programs in the country who used that offensive strategy. That unusual playbook always gave the Yellow Jackets an advantage when playing teams who did not regularly face an option offense. All that is history as Geoff Collins was hired to replace Paul Johnson as head coach. Collins is a familiar foe for USF, however.

Collins was head coach at Temple during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Bulls gave his Owls an embarrassing 43-7 beating in 2017, but Collins and company returned the favor with a 27-17 victory over USF, last season. He also coached as an assistant at UCF, where his team suffered a31-24 loss to the Bulls.

Collins played linebacker in college and has spent most of his career coaching defense. When he was hired at Georgia Tech, he brought with him his offensive coordinator at Temple, Dave Patenaude. In his second year with the Owls, Patenaude built the 23rd best scoring offense in the country, averaging nearly 35 points per game. Temple’s play calls favored running the ball (52%), but their production came primarily through the air (62%).

The Yellow Jackets’ quarterback projects to be redshirt junior, Lucas Johnson. Johnson was redshirt his freshman year and injured in 2018. So, that means there’s very little data that can be used to predict how he’ll perform in the new offense. He was the 33rd ranked dual-threat quarterback recruit in 2016, but the Patenaude offense did not use quarterbacks to carry the ball at Temple. That may have been as much to do with using the talent he had on hand, however. While they may have left the wishbone behind for a more pro-style offense, it is hard to imagine that Patenaude won’t mix in some options for his mobile quarterback.

As is typical in wishbone offenses, Georgia Tech’s top two ball carriers in 2018 were both quarterbacks. The top running back, sophomore Jordan Mason, returns in 2019. Mason was good for more than 50 yards per game, last season. He’ll be backed up by either Jerry Howard or Christian Malloy. Howard had nearly as many carries as Mason, last year, but averaged just over 43 yards per game.

The top three receiving threats for the Yellow Jackets in 2018 are gone. Jalen Camp, fourth in receiving yards last season, with just over 15 yards per game, and Malachi Carter, who had just three catches last season, look to be the top receivers. The new offense will certainly involve more receivers than in years past, so expect this group to show themselves during their first game of the season, when they visit Clemson.

Also, look for the Georgia Tech to find a place in the offense for transfer tight end, Tyler Davis. Davis played three years for the UCONN Huskies, starting 15 games last season. He accounted for 237 yards of offense and six touchdowns for the Huskies. For perspective, that’s more than 10% of total receiving yardage and a sixth of the team’s 20 touchdowns.

Defense

The Yellow Jackets were not especially strong on defense, last season, ranking 79th in scoring defense, allowing more than 29 points per game. Given Collins’ background on defense, one might expect big improvements on this side of the ball. However, his two seasons at Temple do not suggest that will be the case. His 2017 team allowed 26 points per game (56th) and his 2018 group was worse, giving up more than 27 points per game (66th).

One area the Yellow Jackets did shine last season was in turnover margin. They were 20th in the nation in turnover margin, gaining 25 turnovers for their 17 lost. However, it should be noted that these totals include only four interceptions, while they had the third lowest attempts at passing in all of FBS football (126).

Georgia Tech allowed 212 passing yards per game (50th) and 158 rushing yards per game. They gave up exactly the same number of rushing and passing touchdowns in 2018 (22).

The top three leaders in tackles for the team, last season, have graduated. Defensive back, Tariq Carpenter, and defensive back, Charlie Thomas, who were fourth and fifth on the list, return this season. Middle linebacker, David Curry should be a team leader in tackles in 2019.

On the line, the Yellow Jackets were not especially productive. They ranked 116th in sacks (13) and 122nd in tackles for loss (54) last year. This season, they’ll also have to deal with a lack of experience as they replace all of their starters.

The defense will be called by incoming defensive coordinator, Andrew Thacker. Like Patenaude, Hacker was part of Collins’ crew at Temple. In his one season as defensive coordinator with the Owls, his team led the nation in defensive touchdowns (8) and were third in forced turnovers (31). They also were tied for fifth in interceptions (18) and recovered fumbles (13). So, one might expect Georgia Tech to have a renewed focus on creating turnovers and points on defense.

Expectations

The ESPN Football Power Index predicts that the Yellow Jackets will only win two games this season and USF is one of them (Citadel is the other). Using the FPI’s logic, there’s a 52% chance that Georgia Tech beats USF in Atlanta. CBS Sports also calls the USF game for the Yellow Jackets, but only gives them four wins for the entire season.

Summary

Under normal circumstances, this should be a matchup that favors Georgia Tech. However, what the new staff is tasked with is essentially a complete overhaul. The Bulls will be a very different team than they were last year with a new offense of their own, which should be a good fit for their pro-style quarterback. A good showing against Wisconsin in week one could flip the favorite in this one. Kickoff is 2:00 PM EST at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Television coverage is scheduled for the ACC Network.