Game eight of the 2018 football season finds the University of South Florida Bulls visiting the Cougars of the University of Houston on Saturday, October 27th. This matchup, just the fifth ever in a series the Cougars lead by one win, winning the last three games, will feature the preseason #2 ranked teams of each division of the American Athletic Conference. Last season, Houston ended a 12 game win streak for the #17/ #14 Bulls, giving them their first blemish of the season after starting 7-0. It was a game that USF should have won and featured one of the most questionable coaching decisions of the season, followed by one of the worst defensive plays in Bulls history.

The Bulls led every minute of the game up until the last four minutes of the fourth quarter, when the Cougars tied the score at 21. The questionable coaching decision came on the following drive, when USF had driven the field down to the Houston 13 yard line. Faced with a 4th and 4 on Houston 13, the decision was made to kick the field goal, giving USF a 24-21 lead and the Cougars the ball back with 1:46 on the clock. Four plays later, faced with 4th and 24 on their own 37 yard line, Houston’s coaches opted to go for the first down, which they converted. Houston managed the clock and field position, setting up the win with a 20 yard touchdown run by quarterback, D’Eriq King with 11 seconds on the clock.

That final scoring drive began with a 50 yard kickoff return, an impossible consequence if USF had tried to convert on their own fourth down on the previous drive. Three hard to explain failures by the Bulls handed the Cougars a big upset win. Houston completed the 2017 season with a 7-5 record, their final game was a loss to Fresno State in the Hawai’i Bowl, while the Bulls finished 10-2 with a win over Texas Tech in the Birmingham Bowl.

King’s performance against USF earned him the starting job at quarterback, a job he’ll likely hold onto going into 2018. King passed for 1,260 yards and ran for 379 more in ten games in the 40th ranked offense. The Cougars lost their top two receivers to graduation in Steven Dunbar and Linell Bonner, accounting for nearly 2,000 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on the season. Junior receivers, Courtney Lark and Keith Corbin return with experience, each having played in ten games or more, last season. Also gone is their top rushing option in Duke Catalon, who has left the team for undisclosed personal reasons. Mulbah Car was second in rushing yards, last season, and should have no problem filling the 630 yard void left by Catalon.

The most interesting development with Houston may be the hiring of Kendal Briles from FAU as offensive coordinator. Briles’ up-tempo offense at FAU was ranked 8th scoring and 9th in total offensive production. The Owls put up nearly 500 yards of offense and 41 points per game, last season. With better talent on hand at Houston, this could be a much improved squad.

Defensively, the team returns just five starters, but one of them is Outland Trophy winner, Ed Oliver. Despite Oliver doing more than his share of wrecking offenses, the Cougars ranked just 42nd in scoring defense, allowing nearly 24 points and 422 yards per game.

The Cougars should be much better on offense this year, and probably about the same on defense. While USF probably should have won last year’s game, they might be the underdog in this one. Houston received votes in both major preseason polls and many media analysts are projecting them into the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.