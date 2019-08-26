Game six of the USF football season features a visit from the BYU Cougars on October 5th. The visit to Raymond James Stadium will be a first for the Cougars.

The University of South Florida Bulls host the Brigham Young University Cougars for the sixth game of the 2019 season. The matchup is the first-ever between the programs, with a second game scheduled in Provo, Utah, in 2021.

BYU, an NCAA Independent, finished 2018 with a 6-6 regular season record before convincingly beating Western Michigan, 49-18 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Aside from the bowl victory, the team had a signature win over #6 Wisconsin, with whom the Bulls will open their 2019 season.

Fourth year head coach, Kalani Sitake, who is a former BYU player, has a head coaching record of 20-19 with the program.

The Cougars will not play the weekend prior to visiting Tampa, which will be their longest road trip of the year. Before that break in their schedule, they will have faced #14 Utah, #13 Washington, Tennessee, and USC.

Offense

On offense, the Cougars return nine starters. That group averaged just 365 yards per game of offense in 2018, ranking them 101st in the nation.

The projected starting quarterback for BYU is Zach Wilson, who started the last seven games of last season. Wilson won the starting job from senior Tanner Mangum midway through the season. Statistically speaking, it isn’t difficult to see why. Through six games, Mangum passed for 138 yard per game, with five touchdowns and four interceptions. After seven games, Wilson was averaging 175 yards per game, with 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also completed nearly 66% of his passes. This year, Wilson is on watch lists for the Maxwell Award and CFPA National Performer of the Year.

Junior tight end, Matt Bushman edged out senior receiver, Aleva Hifo, with 29 catches for 511 yards and two touchdowns. Hifo had 28 catches for 358 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Talon Shumway led the team in receiving touchdowns with three. Bushman ranked #1 in the nation for tight ends with nearly 18 yards per catch. The passing offense for the Cougars ranked 86th, last season, averaging just 212 yards per game.

The Cougars ranked 90th in the country for rushing, averaging just 153 yards per game. Their top rusher, Lopini Katoa, returns for 2019 after tallying up 427 yards and eight touchdowns, last season. They lose two seniors, leaving quarterback Wilson as the only other ball carrier with significant experience. Wilson had nearly 25 yards per game, running for a pair of touchdowns. The projected backups now are junior, Kavika Fonua and Tyler Allgeier. Fonua is listed as a linebacker on BYU’s roster and was recruited as a safety. The move to running back is interesting. At 6-0, 205, he could play the role of a power back. The last logged statistics at linebacker in 2016, making 24 total tackles. He redshirted 2017 and sat out 2018 due to an ankle injury. Allgeier is a redshirt freshman walk-on who had limited playing time in four games, last season.

On the line, BYU returns six different players who started at some point last season. Their starting center, James Empey, was named to the 2018 FWAA Freshman All-America Team.

Defense

For what they lacked in offense, the Cougars made up for in defense. They ranked 18th in the country in total defense, allowing just 324 yards per game. While returning eight starters on defense, this may be the area they have the biggest holes to fill. Their top tacklers, Sione Takitaki and Crobin Kaufusi have graduated, taking 174 total tackles, 22% of the team total, with them. Some of that production will come from senior linebacker, Zayne Anderson, who took a redshirt last season after being injured. In 2017, he had 61 tackles and two interceptions. Also, look for Isaiah Kaufusi to improve as a junior. He was third in total tackles, last season, with 50.

The biggest loss on defense is arguably defensive lineman, Corbin Kaufusi, who is now a defensive end with the New Orleans Saints. He accounted for 8.5 sacks in 2018, nearly a third of the team total and enough to put him in a tie for 32nd, nationally. Not surprisingly, he also led the team in tackles for loss with 9.5. He and Takitaki accounted for nearly a third of the team’s total tackles for loss.

BYU’s defense had just nine interceptions, last season, but the two leaders in this category, linebacker, Isaiah Kaufusi, and defensive back, Austin Lee, return. They had two picks a piece in 2018.

Red zone defense was an area of weakness for the Cougars in 2018. When their opponents entered the red zone, they scored 84% of the time, with 70% going for touchdowns. Also noteworthy, BYU’s opponents attempted to convert on fourth down 24 times, last season, and were successful 58% of the time.

As a unit, the Cougars ranked 24th in scoring defense, allowing just 21 points per game. They were 27th against the rush (130 y.p.g) and 29th against the pass (194 y.p.g.).

Expectations

Wilson will likely boost the team’s overall offensive production. With a season of experience under his belt, he’ll also benefit from some maturity. Defensively, they have holes to fill, but plenty of depth to do so. Overall, the team should be expected to improve on their seven win campaign in 2018. However, they have a tough schedule early in the season. Facing four teams from major conferences, two of them ranked in the top 15, will take a toll on the team. The bad news for the Bulls, however, is that they will face the Cougars after a week off, allowing them to head to Tampa re-energized.

Summary

It’s too early for game lines to be listed for this matchup, but ESPN’s Football Power Index computers give the Cougars a 64.5% chance of victory. Gaming site, FanDuel, has the over / under for BYU wins this season set at six games.



Kickoff is also to be determined, likely influenced by how well both teams are doing at this point in the season. No television network has scheduled the game, again likely due to the interest level generated by the teams’ success.