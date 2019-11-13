Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 16:16:26 -0600') }}
football
Edit
RTB TV: Kerwin Bell & Brian Jean-Mary Cincinnati Week
Ben McCool •
RunningtheBulls
@RealBenMcCool
Staff
USF football coordinators, Kewin Bell and Brian Jean-Mary spoke with the media on Wednesday.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}