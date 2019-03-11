RTB's 2019 All-AAC Teams
The American Athletic Conference will announce its all-conference teams today -- individual awards will be announced on Tuesday and Wednesday -- but here are our picks (note: we don't have a vote) that will be handed out:
First Team: Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati; Jeremiah Martin, Memphis; Corey Davis, Houston; Shizz Alston, Temple; B.J. Taylor, UCF.
Second Team: Markis McDuffie, Wichita State; Jahmal McMurray, SMU; Jalen Adams, Connecticut; Quinton Rose, Temple.
Third Team: Laquincy Rideau, USF; Armoni Brooks, Houston; Galen Robinson, Houston; Jimmy Whitt Jr., SMU, Caleb Daniels, Tulsa.
Freshman Team: Alexis Yetna, USF; Jayden Gardner, ECU; Nate Hinton, Houston; Dexter Dennis, Wichita State, Feron Hunt, SMU.