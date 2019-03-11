Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 11:28:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

RTB's 2019 All-AAC Teams

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls.com
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

The American Athletic Conference will announce its all-conference teams today -- individual awards will be announced on Tuesday and Wednesday -- but here are our picks (note: we don't have a vote) that will be handed out:

Sjw4itlqifpcndmup69e
USF Bulls point guard Laquincy Rideau drives against Houston in Yuengling Center
Photo courtesy of: USF Athletics

First Team: Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati; Jeremiah Martin, Memphis; Corey Davis, Houston; Shizz Alston, Temple; B.J. Taylor, UCF.

Second Team: Markis McDuffie, Wichita State; Jahmal McMurray, SMU; Jalen Adams, Connecticut; Quinton Rose, Temple.

Third Team: Laquincy Rideau, USF; Armoni Brooks, Houston; Galen Robinson, Houston; Jimmy Whitt Jr., SMU, Caleb Daniels, Tulsa.

Freshman Team: Alexis Yetna, USF; Jayden Gardner, ECU; Nate Hinton, Houston; Dexter Dennis, Wichita State, Feron Hunt, SMU.

