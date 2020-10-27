BullsInsider - Roberts enters the transfer portal

Roberts enters the transfer portal
South Florida starting safety Nick Roberts entered his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday. The former Oakleaf standout had played the second-most snaps this year on defense for the Bulls. and started in five of six games. He was a three-year starter for the South Florida program and one of the highest-rated recruits on the roster coming out of high school.
2017 3-star DB Nick Roberts has entered the portal as a grad transfer after totaling 39 tackles in 6 games this season at#USF; 136 tackles, 7 TFL, 5 INT and 8 PD in 2018 & 2019 combined @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @USFBulls_Rivalshttps://t.co/KEyedxKTdf— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) October 27, 2020