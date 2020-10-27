 BullsInsider - Roberts enters the transfer portal
Roberts enters the transfer portal

Kelly Quinlan • BullsInsider
South Florida starting safety Nick Roberts entered his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday. The former Oakleaf standout had played the second-most snaps this year on defense for the Bulls. and started in five of six games. He was a three-year starter for the South Florida program and one of the highest-rated recruits on the roster coming out of high school.

