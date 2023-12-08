December brings plenty of surprises in college football recruiting and Friday afternoon certainly checks that box. After a year-and-a-half verbal commitment to Tennessee, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy tight end and Rivals250 member Jonathan Echols has made a verbal commitment to the University of South Florida. USF will keep the big two-way talent in the state of Florida following his time in helping IMG to an undefeated 2023 run. Echols becomes the initial four-star verbal commitment for the Bulls 2023 class, also standing as the highest-ranked verbal commitment in the Alex Golesh tenure thus far.

What it means

What doesn't it mean? Echols is a prospect Golesh has personally recruited since getting the USF gig just over one year ago. Previously, of course, he was the tight ends coach at UT and initially was a part of the reason the IMG standout was planning a college career in Knoxville. That long-term play of a recruitment says a lot about the head Bull, who is fresh off of a better-than-expected 6-6 campaign on the field in 2023. Folks can see the potential with the Tampa-area program, and different elements become validators in that perception. Much like a Power Five win over Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl would create optimism, going head-t0-head with an established SEC opponent for one of the top tight end recruits in America should provide similar. It turns out Echols took the short trip from Bradenton to Tampa multiple times as a Tennessee commitment before making the official flip between programs. On the field, Echols gives UF an instant mismatch with his 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame. Should he sign with USF on December 20, he'll present as big a target as the Bulls have on the current roster. His signature will also mark a top 10 signee in program history, from a rankings standpoint, the highest-ranked since D'Ernest Johnson in the class of 2014.

What Echols brings to USF