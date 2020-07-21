We continue our week-long roundtable discussion featuring representatives from the Rivals.com sites covering the American Athletic Conference today with what some may claim a simple question.

A simple question that actually has a variety of answers. Justified answers.

Here are the following individuals who have agreed to participate for Tuesday's question (all names are in alphabetical order):

Kyle Gauss, assistant editor, OwlScoop.com (Temple)

Chris Harmon, publisher, Inside Tulsa Sports (Tulsa)

Brandon Helwig, publisher, UCFSports.com (UCF)

Mike James, publisher, TheMidReport.com (Navy)

Mark Lindsay, publisher, PirateIllustrated.com (East Carolina)

Ben McCool, beat writer, BullsInsider.com (USF)

Jefferson Powell, publisher, Cougars Den (Houston)

Damon Sayles, managing editor, The HillTopics (SMU)

Isaac Simpson, beat writer, TigerSportReport.com (Memphis)

Guerry Smith, publisher, The Wave Report (Tulane)

Jason Stamm, managing editor, BearcatReport.com (Cincinnati)





QUESTION OF THE DAY: JULY 21

Who is your pick for AAC Offensive Player of the Year? And why?





GAUSS: Kenneth Gainwell. He struggled a bit in December last year, but before that, he was in the conversation as one of the best running backs in the nation. Despite Mike Norvell leaving for Florida State, Gainwell will have the benefit of working under the same offensive coordinator, Kevin Johns, who got him the ball 282 times last season. Gainwell is just as much of a threat in the receiving game as he is on the ground. Just ask Tulane, which Gainwell torched for 203 receiving yards last season.

Gainwell finished with more than 2,000 offensive yards last season. With a likely shortened season, Gainwell won't put up quite that level of production but he's the most dynamic offensive player in the conference in my mind.





HARMON: My pick is Memphis quarterback Brady White. While the Tigers will have a new head coach in Ryan Silverfield, Kevin Johns is back as the offensive coordinator, and White has plenty of talent around him to improve on last year’s totals of 4,014 yards and 33 touchdowns.

The Memphis offense returns three starters on the offensive line, while tight end Sean Dykes and receiver John Williams return from season-ending injuries. Also returning is receiver Damonte Coxie, who led the team with 76 catches for 1,276 yards and nine scores, and outstanding running back Kenneth Gainwell. Brady should have time in the pocket to pick out his talented options, and another year of experience will help him likely lead the league in passing yards for the second consecutive season.





HELWIG: Everybody at Memphis wondered who would step up in the wake of losing Tony Pollard at running back, and Kenneth Gainwell answered the call, stepping up with a phenomenal redshirt freshman season. His ability to impact the game, playing both running back and wide receiver, makes him the early frontrunner in my opinion.