USF senior guard Laquincy Rideau was selected to the American Athletic Conference honor roll following a 1-1 week for the Bulls.

Rideau averaged 13.5 points in games against SMU and Cincinnati. Rideau shot 54.5 percent (6-for-11) on his three-point attempts for the week. He added 4.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game in the week.

Against SMU Rideau scored eight of his 12-points in the second half including a three-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining to complete the Bulls 61-60 Senior Night comeback win.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder scored 14 first half points and made four three-pointers in the game against Cincinnati.

No. 9-seed USF faces No. 8-seed Central Florida on Thursday in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.