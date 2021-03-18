BullsInsider - Report: Xavier Castañeda enters the transfer portal

TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 17, 2021) – For the third consecutive day a member of the South Florida men’s basketball program has decided to leave the program. USF junior guard Xavier Castañeda has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.