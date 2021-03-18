 BullsInsider - Report: Xavier Castañeda enters the transfer portal
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-18 11:53:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Report: Xavier Castañeda enters the transfer portal

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 17, 2021) – For the third consecutive day a member of the South Florida men’s basketball program has decided to leave the program. USF junior guard Xavier Castañeda has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.

South Florida, USF, Bulls
South Florida Bulls point guard Xavier Castañeda (1) has entered the transfer portal. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}